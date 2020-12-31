Man jumps off Tarnaka Metro Station track

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old man jumped off the Tarnaka Metro Station on Wednesday evening and has been admitted to Gandhi Hospital. Police officials think the incident was accidental.

An official from Osmania University Police Station said, “The person looks to be homeless and is unidentified. He went up to the platform area of Tarnaka metro station, and was walking on the metro tracks when security started chasing him. He then jumped off the tracks.” The person is undergoing treatment for severe facial fracture, and is unable to speak.