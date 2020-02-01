Dancer to drop complaint against Lisbon pub owner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Punjagutta police registered sexual harassment cases on Lisbon pub owner Murali Krishna, the woman dancer who had lodged a complaint with the police stated that she would withdraw the complaint. She released a video, stating that she had lodged a false complaint with the police on Krishna and that she wanted to withdraw the complaint. She added that at the time of lodging the complaint, she was upset over family issues.

However, police stated that there is no provision to withdraw complaints after FIRs have been registered. If they want to compromise, they can go to the court, said police. On Thursday, a 23-year-old married woman working as a dancer in Lisbon pub lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was sexually harassed by the pub owner. Based on the complaint, police registered cases.