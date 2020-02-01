Governor lauds docs’ efforts in crime detection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad hosted the 41st edition of the National Annual Conference of Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine - Medicon - here on Friday. The three-day conference was inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Apollo Hospital.

The conference discussed the integration and innovation of forensic medicine to better identify facts and scientifically authentic evidences. The experts who spoke at the conclave, emphasised on how private institutions could play a crucial role in improving the health services rendered by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor lauded the contribution of doctors and forensic science experts and endorsed their request for better medico-legal institutions for better crime detection. “In this era of crime, the participation and involvement of forensic experts is highly commendable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages the field and says it will help ensure civil safety and in crime reduction.”