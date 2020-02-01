HMDA to sell 200 acres to fund infra projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 200 acres of prime land on the outskirts of the city which belongs to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be auctioned to generate funds for its various developmental projects. The HMDA has identified about five sites which will be developed into layouts and plots. These include 45-50 acre at Tellapur, Izzatnagar near Kothaguda (30 acre), Kokapet (105 acre), Mokila (35-40 acre) and HMDA lands in Hafeezpet to develop them into townships.

The proposal to develop land parcels into open plots was taken on the instructions of the State government. The State government has decided to sell these lands to generate funds for new projects which include the skyway from Paradise to Kandlakoya near Medchal along NH 44 on the Outer Ring Road (18 km).

Other projects include an elevated corridor between Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad and Thumukunta near Shamirpet (15 km); implementation of Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail to provide Metro Rail connectivity between Raidurg and the international airport at Shamshabad; Musi riverfront development and beautification, HMDA officials told Express. Recently, the HMDA developed the Uppal Bhagayat layout near the Nagole metro station and raised a sizeable sum by selling them.