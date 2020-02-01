Talks that inspire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Decathlon Secunderabad is launching its show ‘DTalks’ featuring inspirational personalities at its store on February 1 and 2. Celebrity fitness trainer Kiran Dembla, international cyclist Maxwell Trevor, entrepreneur Sridevi Jasti and dance fitness sensation Vijaya Tupurani will be speaking at the event. The venue is Decathlon’s store at Indira N a g a r, MG Ro a d , Secunderabad. 45-year-old Kiran Dembla is a bodybuilding champion and a fitness trainer who sports a six-pack body and has represented India in the World Bodybuilding Championship held in Budapest, Hungary in 2019.