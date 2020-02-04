Home Cities Hyderabad

Keychain alarms and smart cards for women

She showcased a keychain alarm that can raise a noise as loud as 200 decibels.

Published: 04th February 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Students of St Pious Degree College in the city at the ‘Women Safety’ event

Students of St Pious Degree College in the city at the ‘Women Safety’ event on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Safety apps on smartphones sound great. But what happens when the assaulter yanks off your phone from you even before you send an panic alert on your phone? To resolve such issues, there are an array of products that work without the need for a SIM card and can be easily concealed in the palm and used in times of need. Deepika Joshi, Director of Ideaovator Solutions, said while  speaking at an event titled “Women Safety and Law Related to Women.’

She showcased a keychain alarm that can raise a noise as loud as 200 decibels. “It looks like a harmless keychain, but can wake up the entire neighbourhood,” she said while displaying to over 200 students of St Pious Degree College at Nacharam in the city. She also displayed a finger ring and a smart ID card that can be integrated into college or corporate ID cards and can be used as wearable safety tech. “We will be releasing the gadgets in a few months and will be working closely with campuses for its distribution,” she added. Pujitha Neelam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, She Teams and Bhavya from SheTeams told the collegians that the team is available 24x7 for those in need and reaching out to them or the local police is the first step they need to take when they sense danger.

“Disha smelt a rat when she was talking to her perpetrators and she even told her sister in the phone. Women are blessed with a great instinct. We must learn to take it to the next step by acting upon it,” the duo said while giving the students a demo of how to handle sexual harassment in their daily lives. Later, at a panel discussion, Kavitha Yadav and M Balasubramanyam, both advocates in High Court highlighted the need to keep themselves abreast with their rights so as to be able to protect themselves from harassment and expolitation. Dr Hasini Yadav of Matrusakhi Foundation spoke about creating an supportive ecosystem around to be able to discuss when things go wrong.

