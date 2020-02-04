Now, you pay the penalty if pillion rider is helmetless

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: In a decision that could reduce injuries and fatalities on the city roads, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have now begun issuing challans to two-wheeler owners if the pillion rider does not wear a helmet.

The enforcement of the rule, under the MV Act since 1989, had been in implementation in the city. However, it appears that it has now been suddenly enforced with several riders finding an extra penalty levied on them via e-challans and this will impact around 45 lakh two-wheeler users in the city.

“We have begun doing the same through Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras wherever they are fixed. For now, we are not enforcing it using contact enforcement drives. However, if any camera attached to the Integrated Traffic Management System records these violations, e-challan will go to them,” said Anil Kumar, Additional CP, Hyderabad Traffic Police.

The rationale behind enforcing this is that pillion riders too die in case of accidents, and the enforcement of the rule will help in saving lives. As per the latest data available, 36 pillion riders died in 2019 along with 106 riders without helmets. Pillion riders are the third most susceptible category of road users prone to fatalities after pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

The Rachakonda Traffic Police, who had announced the implementation of the rule in January, are getting ready to implement it from this week.

“We took up an aggressive awareness drive in January and will be implementing the rule from this week on lines of Hyderabad commissionerate. For Rachakonda, this rule can go a long way in saving lives as nearly 18 to 20 per cent of all deaths are that of pillion riders without helmets,” added Divya Charan, DCP, Rachakonda Traffic Police.

Cyberabad too is expected to implement the rule as nearly 50 per cent of all deaths in the zone are due to helmetless travel by pillion riders. Cyberabad is also notorious for poor road safety.

High risk category

Pillion riders are at the third highest risk of dying in a fatal road accident, with highest risk being to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. As per MV Act of 1989, the fine for not wearing a helmet is `100. Now the rider will be issued an e-challan for the same amount if his pillion rider is not wearing a helmet.