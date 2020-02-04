Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, you pay the penalty if pillion rider is helmetless

The enforcement of the rule, under the MV Act since 1989, had been in implementation in the city.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Traffic Police have now begun issuing challans to two-wheeler owners if the pillion rider does not wear a helmet.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a decision that could reduce injuries and fatalities on the city roads, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have now begun issuing challans to two-wheeler owners if the pillion rider does not wear a helmet.

The enforcement of the rule, under the MV Act since 1989, had been in implementation in the city. However, it appears that it has now been suddenly enforced with several riders finding an extra penalty levied on them via e-challans and this will impact around 45 lakh two-wheeler users in the city.

“We have begun doing the same through Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras wherever they are fixed. For now, we are not enforcing it using contact enforcement drives. However, if any camera attached to the Integrated Traffic Management System records these violations, e-challan will go to them,” said Anil Kumar, Additional CP, Hyderabad Traffic Police.

The rationale behind enforcing this is that pillion riders too die in case of accidents, and the enforcement of the rule will help in saving lives. As per the latest data available, 36 pillion riders died in 2019 along with 106 riders without helmets. Pillion riders are the third most susceptible category of road users prone to fatalities after pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

The Rachakonda Traffic Police, who had announced the implementation of the rule in January, are getting ready to implement it from this week.

“We took up an aggressive awareness drive in January and will be implementing the rule from this week on lines of Hyderabad commissionerate. For Rachakonda, this rule can go a long way in saving lives as nearly 18 to 20 per cent of all deaths are that of pillion riders without helmets,” added Divya Charan, DCP, Rachakonda Traffic Police.

Cyberabad too is expected to implement the rule as nearly 50 per cent of all deaths in the zone are due to helmetless travel by pillion riders. Cyberabad is also notorious for poor road safety.

High risk category
Pillion riders are at the third highest risk of dying in a fatal road accident, with highest risk being to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. As per MV Act of 1989, the fine for not wearing a helmet is `100. Now the rider will be issued an e-challan for the same amount if his pillion rider is not wearing a helmet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Traffic Police pillion rider
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp