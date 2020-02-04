Rs 2.25 crore fine collected in January

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Courts in the city limits are actively imposing the revised fine for drunk driving which is Rs 10,500 as per the new MV Act. Earlier, drivers had to cough up only Rs 2,000 as fine.

This has helped officials collect a sum of Rs 2.25 crore from 2,254 drivers in just 31 days. As per police data, a sum of Rs 2,25,81,400 crore was imposed as fine by the III and IV Metropolitan Magistrate courts on 2,254 drunk drivers in the month of January alone. Officials confirm that this has been the norm since October and will continue to be so. “Courts can impose fines as per the new MV Act as drunk driving is not a compounding offence. So a sum of Rs 10,500 is being imposed as fine by courts on every offender caught for drunk driving,” added Additional CP Hyderabad Traffic Police, Anil Kumar.