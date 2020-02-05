Fake currency racket busted, 13 arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fake currency racket was busted by the Hyderabad Task Force police on Tuesday. The police have arrested 13 persons belonging to two gangs on charges of printing and circulating fake currency. They seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 17.7 lakh from them.

Acting on a tipoff, the Task Force police arrested one Syed Kashif along with two juveniles while circulating the fake currency at Jagdish Market in Abids here.

The police also apprehended an inter-State fake currency offender named Ameen Ul Rahman, who was wanted in eight cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He hails from West Bengal village, which is close to the Bangladesh border. According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, the gang prepared currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 by purchasing a scanner-cum-colour printing machines. The printing procedure was done at the residence of Ishaq Bin Saleh in Sangareddy.