Hyderabad man cheats people seeking blood donors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old youth Pagidipalli Durga Rao who cheated people under the pretext of arranging blood donors and collected money from them through the PhonePe app, was arrested by Saroornagar police on Tuesday. Durga Rao, a photographer, would find his victims on Facebook, said police.

In the last six months, Durga Rao has duped at least 50 persons in the city and collected Rs 1,000 from each of them Whenever he found a request for blood on Facebook, he would contact them saying he would arrange blood donors and ask for money. A resident of Saroornagar, whom he cheated, approached the police.