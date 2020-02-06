100 offbeat career choices for you now

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

A new book co-authored by a Hyderabadi and a Bengalurian promises to give Gen X a plethora of options to choose from for their future. “From digital rehabilitation counsellor to extinct species revivalist, there are 98 careers,” says writer Tejaswini

HYDERABAD: What should I opt for after my Class X? This seems to be the most Googled question when it comes to career choices. While the last decade saw the rise of offbeat careers such as radio jockey, YouTuber and digital artist, there are still many doubts on what to opt for.

To resolve this issue and provide Gen X with a plethora of career choices, two commincation professionals - Tejaswini Pagadala from Hyderabad and Moulishree Srivastava from Bengaluru have put together an e-book featuring 100 professions, ranging from Space Tourism Guide to Smart City Manager in a book titled ‘The Encyclopedia of 100 Offbeat Careers’.

“In 2018 I was working for a tech startup in Bengaluru and as part of my work, I used to interact with students and the counselling cells of schools. I found that while there is information on engineering, medicine and law, there was nothing for those who want to pursue something different. So when I quit that and returned to Hyderabad to start Scribble, I decided to put this book together,” says Tejaswini.

After about an year’s research, the duo have complied the book which also has 20 bonus careers. Each career enlists a synopsis of the profession, eligibility criteria, campuses where one can pursue these courses, job opportunities and even interviews with the icons in the profession. The duo run Scribble, a startup which is a research and analytical content service agency.

Incidentally, they say that research for the book revealed that the shelf life for a skill set is only five years and one has to reinvent and upgrade in one’s profession to stay relevant and employed. “Our aim is to provide ‘career on a platter’ to those who want to experiment, explore, learn and grow their careers. This is our effort to help youngsters realise that their skills and special talents can help them become successful individuals, irrespective of their educational qualifications. With a focus on connecting learning by doing and learning to earn, we hope the book will be a repository of information for career planning and leadership. Through this, we hope to prepare young people to not only prevail in their circumstances but also learn to be mentally tough in their response to emerging technology that will alter the way people live and work,” they say.Published by their startup, Scribelle Media, the `499 book launched on Thursday is available on the startup’s website.

Professions of the future

Digital Rehabilitation Counsellor

Extinct Species Revivalist

Weather Manipulation Engineer

Space Tourism Guide

Commercial Space Pilot

Drone Manager

3D Printing Expert

Smart City Manager