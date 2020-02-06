Two killed in separate road accidents

HYDERABAD: Two persons died in different road accidents at Abdullapurmet and Balanagar on Wednesday. Mohammed Anwar Baig (43), who works at the Ramoji Film City, was on his way to work on his scooter on Wednesday morning.While on National Highway- 65 at Abdullapurmet, a speeding truck hit his scooter from the rear. As a result, he fell down and the truck ran over him, killing him on the spot. In the second incident, Chagamuru Bhaskar Reddy (65), a businessman, was going towards Bowenpally on his bike. A truck loaded with LPG cylinders rammed his bike from the rear at Balanagar, killing him on the spot.
