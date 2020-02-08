From dubbing to dancing to RJing, she owns it all!

Aishwarya Yellepeddi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: J Suneetha, who hails from a small town near Vishakhapatnam, has become a radio sensation today. While in college, she got an opportunity at Radio City and grabbed it without a second thought. She pursued Journalism and Mass communication from Andhra Open University. With over 12 years of being in this industry, RJ Suneetha has lent her voice in more than hundred TV serials and movies, which has won her numerous awards as a dubbing artist. She debuted as an actor with a small role in Rakshasudu (2019), directed by Ramesh Varma. City Express catches up with this multi-talented RJ at Radio City, whose show was adjudged the best by the India Radio Forum.

When and how did you think of dubbing as an alternative career?

Since childhood, all my family members have liked my voice a lot. It was their dream to see me flourish in a dubbing career. I first met Potti Veeraiah in Krishnanagar and through him, I met Edukondalu who gave me a chance to dub in an ETV serial called Prema Mandiram.

Through your social media handles, we see that you are a dancer as well...

Dancing is my passion since I was a kid, and I used to participate in various dance competitions in school and college. I was keen on taking up Kuchipudi lessons but could not do due to financial issues. However, I started learning Kuchipudi later at SLB Kuchipudi Kala Nilayam and gave my first performance as well. I learn singing too.

How has your journey with Radio City been so far?

I have been with Radio City 91.1 since 2008 and I had some wonderful experiences. In the beginning, I used to do only one show called Flashback, where I talk about the hey days of different celebrities. Later, I started an early morning devotional programme called Aradhana. The 11am to 3pm show is all about women and I give tips on personality development.



What do you think is the best part of your job?

Meeting celebrities! Recently, when I met Ram Charan and PV Sindhu, they recognised me and told me that they listen to my shows. Such instances give me validation and make me happy.



Any incident where you could reach out to your listeners?

Firstly, I consider my listeners my friends and I like to keep it that way. Many who suffer from severe ill health and who are bedridden also listen to my show and tell me that I make them forget their worries. Visually-impaired persons come from far-off places to collect movie tickets from me and hear me talk. Once a girl called me up and told me that she urgently needed a scribe to write her exams. I immediately announced the same on the radio. She got multiple phone calls and one of them went and helped her. In a funny incident, one of my listeners asked me to tell a girl that he loves her, and that she would accept the proposal if I told her. I called the girl and told her that the decision would ultimately be hers.

Where do you see the future of radio?

There is a song in Telugu which goes ‘Trend maarina friend maaradu’. In the same way, ‘Trend maarina Radio maaradhu’. Only the medium of listening has been changing over the years and nothing else. It is a permanent concept according to me.