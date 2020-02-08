Home Cities Hyderabad

From dubbing to dancing to RJing, she owns it all!

RJ Suneetha’s mellifluous voice brings a smile on thousands of faces every day. She talks about her dubbing career, dance & more

Published: 08th February 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

RJ Suneetha

RJ Suneetha

By Aishwarya Yellepeddi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: J Suneetha, who hails from a small town near Vishakhapatnam, has become a radio sensation today. While in college, she got an opportunity at Radio City and grabbed it without a second thought. She pursued Journalism and Mass communication from Andhra Open University. With over 12 years of being in this industry, RJ Suneetha has lent her voice in more than hundred TV serials and movies, which has won her numerous awards as a dubbing artist. She debuted as an actor with a small role in Rakshasudu (2019), directed by Ramesh Varma. City Express catches up with this multi-talented RJ at Radio City, whose show was adjudged the best by the India Radio Forum.

When and how did you think of dubbing as an alternative career?
Since childhood, all my family members have liked my voice a lot. It was their dream to see me flourish in a dubbing career. I first met Potti Veeraiah in Krishnanagar and through him, I met Edukondalu who gave me a chance to dub in an ETV serial called Prema Mandiram.

Through your social media handles, we see that you are a dancer as well...
Dancing is my passion since I was a kid, and I used to participate in various dance competitions in school and college. I was keen on taking up Kuchipudi lessons but could not do due to financial issues. However, I started learning Kuchipudi later at SLB Kuchipudi Kala Nilayam and gave my first performance as well. I learn singing too.

How has your journey with Radio City been so far?
I have been with Radio City 91.1 since 2008 and I had some wonderful experiences. In the beginning, I used to do only one show called Flashback, where I talk about the hey days of different celebrities. Later, I started an early morning devotional programme called Aradhana. The 11am to 3pm show is all about women and I give tips on personality development.
 
What do you think is the best part of your job?
Meeting celebrities! Recently, when I met Ram Charan and PV Sindhu, they recognised me and told me that they listen to my shows. Such instances give me validation and make me happy.
 
Any incident where you could reach out to your listeners?
Firstly, I consider my listeners my friends and I like to keep it that way. Many who suffer from severe ill health and who are bedridden also listen to my show and tell me that I make them forget their worries. Visually-impaired persons come from far-off places to collect movie tickets from me and hear me talk. Once a girl called me up and told me that she urgently needed a scribe to write her exams. I immediately announced the same on the radio. She got multiple phone calls and one of them went and helped her. In a funny incident, one of my listeners asked me to tell a girl that he loves her, and that she would accept the proposal if I told her. I called the girl and told her that the decision would ultimately be hers.

Where do you see the future of radio?
There is a song in Telugu which goes ‘Trend maarina friend maaradu’. In the same way, ‘Trend maarina Radio maaradhu’. Only the medium of listening has been changing over the years and nothing else. It is a permanent concept according to me. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dubbing artist RJ Suneetha Rakshasudu
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp