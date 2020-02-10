50 detained at Mallepally as flash protest against CAA turns tense

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 50 protesters, including around 10 women, were detained by the police from Mallepally after a flash protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR turned tense on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The protest began at around 10 pm near Riyan Hotel in Mallepally and was being led by activists Khalida Parveen and Shiba Minai. It was organised after news of the police denying permission for a women-led sit-in protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR in the city broke out. The protestors raised slogans against the city police.

Soon, Habeebnagar police reached the spot and urged protesters to disperse as they didn’t have permission to hold the demonstration. However, as the participants did not comply, they detained them and forced them into police buses.

Once the bus started for its destination, protestors crowded in on it from all fours. The police chased them away. The bus then took the protesters to Goshamahal police stadium. Afterwards, the women protestors, including Minai and Parveen, were shifted to the Central Crime Station (CCS). They were all released on Sunday morning after the police registered a case under various Sections of the IPC.

The police also detained Mubashiruddin Khurram, a senior journalist working with an Urdu daily in Hyderabad, while he was covering the protests at Mallepally.