‘A purpose makes life meaningful’

By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based ‘joypreneur’ and wellness coach Padmaja Penmetsa hosted a meet at Hotel Avasa, Hitec City on Saturday announcing the launch of her new project ‘Align’. Prominent playback singer Sunitha Upadrashta and renowned artist Sravanthi Juluri graced the occasion.

“Since my childhood, I was very inquisitive. I always wanted my life to be filled with variety. And it has been. People are always searching for something. Everyone of us wants to find joy. To seek joy, one has to look inwards. Joy can be found only when it is aligned with purpose. If what you are thinking, saying and doing are in congruence, that is where you find joy. If one person can do it, anybody else can also do it,” spoke Padmaja.

Concurring with her, Sunitha said, “One should have a purpose in life. Today, I can say that my mind and heart are aligned, and I have found my joy.” About her experiences, Sravanthi said, “It’s not easy being a celebrity child. I was bullied a lot during my childhood. I’m a survivor of domestic abuse and violence. Later on, I have found my calling in art, and I’m aligned with my purpose now.”Afterwards, Padmaja shared details about her project “Align” that focusses on providing experiential learning sessions for seekers to help them identify their goal and provide ways to stay true to their intention despite obstacles.