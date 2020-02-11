Home Cities Hyderabad

Queer Azadi Carnival: Breaking free from the Binaries

When transgender activists, Dalit feminists and members of the queer community came together in the city on Sunday, they made it clear that their silence has been broken

Published: 11th February 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Queer Azadi Carnival 2020, a discussion titled, ‘Impact of CAA, NPR and NRC on Queer and Transgender Persons and Allies’ held at Lamakaan saw transgender activists, Dalit feminists and members of the queer community come together on one platform. Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, a transwoman and RTI activist, who moderated the session, said: “We wanted to bring people from various backgrounds to talk about the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act.”

Rachana Mudraboyina, founder of Transvision, said: “After the NRC exercise in Assam, 2,000 transgender persons have been declared non-citizens of the country. But the fact remains that we were never considered citizens, and the community has been systematically criminalised over the years. Earlier, there was a system in which we had to record our movements with the local police station. Even now, beggars and sex workers from the transgender community have to deal with police every day. However, right now, the state is trying to divide us on the basis of our political ideologies. This was evident in the recent queer parade in Mumbai where 51 persons were charged with sedition. We have been living as one for years, and we need to fight NRC-CAA as one.” Dr Sowjanya Tamalapakula, professor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, said: “We have to accept that caste and class are part of the queer community too. These identities are inter-sectional and not  mutually exclusive. We can learn from each other.”

Sultana Yasmin, from Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association, said, “Even after the Babri Masjid verdict, I believe in the Supreme Court. While NRC-CAA has created so much fear among people, the government is concerned only about Pakistan and Gau Rakshaks. I appeal to the state not to discriminate against me because am a Muslim.”

Rubina Safa from Safa Society, who works with marginalised communities, said that though she never covered her head all her life, she picked up the hijab this January to assert her identity in the fight against NRC-CAA. “Women in slums tell me that they are being charged `5,000 instead of the usual `1,200 for getting documents. People are not only scared, they are being fleeced too,” she added.

Dr Suneetha Achyutha, from Anveshi Research Centre for Women Studies, however, sees a silver lining in the protests. “We were mum during demonetisation or Babri Masjid verdict, but I am glad people are there on the streets now. The silence has been broken. This country has been built on the back of protests. “
Professor Sujatha Surepally from Satavahana University added: “If the Constitution is shaken, everyone will be affected. It will not remain a Dalit, Muslim or women’s agitation. We have to break free from these binaries.”

Time to stand up for yourself
Rubina Safa from Safa Society, who works with marginalised communities, said that though she never covered her head all her life, she picked up the hijab this January to assert her identity in the fight against NRC-CAA. The event featured many voices that made it amply clear that they are  united in fighting
the divisive forces

— Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
@KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Queer Azadi Carnival Citizenship act Queer rights
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp