Layout Regularisation: 50,000 applicants left in the lurch

Principal Secretary of Municipal  Administration and Urban  Development Arvind  Kumar issued a circular to this effect recently.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 50,000 applicants for Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in Greater  Hyderabad are left in the lurch with the government not extending the deadline for disposing of pending applications in the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan  Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

However,  the State government has extended the deadline by two months for LRS applications in Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), Directorate of Town Planning and Country Planning (DTCP) limits and all Urban  Local Bodies (ULBs) up to  March 31.

In December 2019,  MAUD  issued orders to dispose of all pending LRS  applications by  January 31. However, it has come to the notice of the State government that most of the LRS  applications have been pending in the ULBs, DTCP and KUDA  limits for various reasons like for want of  No Objection Certificate (NOC) from revenue and irrigation officials with regard to title deeds, falling in Full Tank Level (FTL) and  payment of balance LRS charges.  

The government, after reviewing the matter, has decided to extend the deadline up to  March 31 for only those LRS applications received on or  before the cut-off date of December 31, 2016 (last date prescribed   earlier for receipt of LRS applications), where  the balance LRS amount,  required documents are due from the applicants  and where NOC is  pending from revenue and  irrigation departments

Wait continues
The State government has extended the deadline by two months for LRS applications in Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, Directorate  of Town Planning and Country Planning limits and all the Urban  Local Bodies up to  March 31, but not in the GHMC and  HMDA limits

