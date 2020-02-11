Layout Regularisation: 50,000 applicants left in the lurch

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: As many as 50,000 applicants for Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in Greater Hyderabad are left in the lurch with the government not extending the deadline for disposing of pending applications in the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

However, the State government has extended the deadline by two months for LRS applications in Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), Directorate of Town Planning and Country Planning (DTCP) limits and all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) up to March 31.

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar issued a circular to this effect recently.

In December 2019, MAUD issued orders to dispose of all pending LRS applications by January 31. However, it has come to the notice of the State government that most of the LRS applications have been pending in the ULBs, DTCP and KUDA limits for various reasons like for want of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from revenue and irrigation officials with regard to title deeds, falling in Full Tank Level (FTL) and payment of balance LRS charges.

The government, after reviewing the matter, has decided to extend the deadline up to March 31 for only those LRS applications received on or before the cut-off date of December 31, 2016 (last date prescribed earlier for receipt of LRS applications), where the balance LRS amount, required documents are due from the applicants and where NOC is pending from revenue and irrigation departments

