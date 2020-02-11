Models in wheelchairs, callipers steal the show in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a fashion show with a difference. For a change, it wasn’t movie stars or professional models, but para-athletes who stole the thunder. Fashion Fiesta – walk for a cause, a fashion show held in Taj Deccan on Sunday was to support Paralympics.

It was during the fourth sequence that the para athletes walked the ramp. Some walked callipers, wheelchairs, crutches and artificial limbs. The national and international level gold medalist like Anandan Gunakeseran, Suvarna Raj, Suyash Jadhav, Guru Dass Raut, Narendra modi awarded Nidhi Mishra, Sridar Rao, Amudha, Sivarajan and many more athletes associated with Paralympics Committee of India were a part of this show.

As we would see para- athletes in place of models slowly moved in their wheelchairs, they exuded confidence in their specially designed clothes by Saloni Jain from The Voguenaari with the audience cheering them.

The other designers such as Kancheepuram Varamahalaxmi, Chetan Veena and Nidhi Agarwal also proved that beautiful clothing is a reflection of their beautiful hearts by supporting the para-athletes. There was a special performance by flautist Nagaraju and an amazing story created by sand artist Venu Gopal.

Sports Minister Dr. Srinivas Goud, Commissioner of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, Shikha Goel, DSChauhan, Tarun Joshi, Mr.World Rohit Khandelwal, Rahul Roy, Pia Roy, Revanth, Indian Idol winner, artist Mohammed Khaleek Ul Rehman, shared the ramp with the para-athletes during the show.

“For the first time ever in Hyderabad, we feel privileged to make their disability their ability. The experience is overwhelming and we are happy to share few heart moving stories from the para-athletes,” said organiser Kavita Jain. The event was supported by Paralympics Committee of India and Hyderabad City Police.