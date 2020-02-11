Home Cities Hyderabad

Sree Maha Vidya Peetham to offer Rama Deeksha

In my childhood, there used to be a recitation of Ramayana at the houses of prominent personalities in every village followed by Akhanda Rama Bhajan, free food distribution, and cultural programmes.

Published: 11th February 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

K Aravinda Rao, former Director-General of Police of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday. Brahmasri Chintapally Subramanya Sharma of Sree Maha Vidya Peetham also seen | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To foster ethical, moral and spiritual values in people, Sree Maha Vidya Peetham has decided to offer ‘Sri Rama Deeksha’ to all the interested candidates irrespective of caste, religion, and gender. In contrast to the Deeksha that the devotees of Lord Ayyappa take, the Peetham would offer Deeksha to women as well.

The Rama Deeksha, believed to be a first-of-its-kind event being held on a large scale, would commence on Ugadi (March 25) and last for nine days, the organisers said at a press conference here on Monday.

Former Director-General of Police of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh K Aravinda Rao said, “It is possible to maintain law and order only when people have religious temperament. Police and armed forces alone cannot save the country unless people follow a set of values”.

Appreciating the organisers, he said, “This is a noble cause. In my childhood, there used to be a recitation of Ramayana at the houses of prominent personalities in every village followed by Akhanda Rama Bhajan, free food distribution, and cultural programmes. Now, the culture has changed due to various socio-political factors. It is even more important now to promote religious temper among people”.

Divulging details of the event, Brahmasri Chintapally Subramanya Sharma said, “Following the path articulated in Valmiki’s Ramayana is enough to protect values, and there is no need to implement something new.

The deeksha will be held for nine days, starting from Ugadi till Sri Rama Navami. During those nine days, spiritual values will be taught to the devotees who take Rama Deeksha. The idea is to protect human values which would eventually protect Dharma”. He added that around 80,000 people confirmed to take the deeksha.

