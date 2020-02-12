Hyderabad RTA launches online bids for fancy numbers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fortnight after the Transport Department announced the digitizing of the facility of special number booking by shifting the entire process online, the system was kick-started on Tuesday.

The robustness of the system was put to test, especially in the Hyderabad RTA limits, which sees one of the highest number of bids every day for not just fancy numbers but routine numbers with some personal significance to individual vehicle owners.

On Tuesday, the online system was able to process at least 24 application across the five zones of Hyderabad zone Regional Transport Authority. These applicants bid a sum of Rs 31,221 and completed the bid process to bag their numbers.