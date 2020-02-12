Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad techie ends life over delay in marriage

On Monday, his parents had gone out and when they returned home, they found Nikhil hanging from the ceiling.

Published: 12th February 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Goud

Nikhil Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over delay in marriage, a young techie, P Nikhil Goud, allegedly committed suicide at Uppal on Tuesday. He was found hanging at his residence. According to police, the 24-year-old victim lived at Ramanthapur with his parents and worked with a software firm at Uppal.

Two years ago, his elder sister entered the wedlock. Since then, he kept asking his parents to get him married too. His father, Rammohan Goud, a realtor, and his mother, who thought he was too young to get married, asked him to wait for a couple of years. However, he insisted that his parents look for a girl for him to marry.  

On Monday, his parents had gone out and when they returned home, they found Nikhil hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The Uppal police have registered a case. Inquiries so far have revealed that he was upset over delay in marriage. “We are also probing into other angles. Though we did not find any suicide note, his mobile is sent for forensic analysis,” the police said.

