Home Cities Hyderabad

Six-lane flyover linking Kondapur to ORR put on hold

The proposed project would obstruct the expansion of Metro Rail Corridor-II from Raidurgam to the RGIA at Shamshabad covering a distance of about 30 km.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The six-lane, two-way flyover meant to link Kondapur to the Outer Ring Road under the Strategic Road Development Plan has been put on hold by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The decision has been taken keeping in view the Metro Rail Phase-II expansion.

The State government, through Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail, has proposed an elevated corridor line from Raidurgam to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad covering a distance of about 30 km. And the six-lane flyover would come in the way of the proposed Metro rail line.  

The flyover at the second level crossing over the existing Gachibowli flyover which further splits into two independent loop flyovers was meant to connect ORR (Gachibowli-Shamshabad) on both sides.

The project route envisioned connecting the Old Mumbai Highway near Gachibowli Junction and Mindspace Junction via Shilpa Layout road.

The project cost was pegged at Rs 330 crore (Rs 275 crore for civil works, Rs 55 crore for land acquisition). Owing to the growing IT sector in the vicinity of the ORR, traffic between ORR and Madhapur, Kondapur, HiTec City areas has increased resulting in long delays at Gachibowli Junction. The upcoming Knowledge City will add to the traffic density.

The proposed flyover was based on traffic analysis in 2018. Traffic on the 120-feet road was expected to be 1,380 PCU (Passenger Car Unit) per hour during peak hours in 2018 and projected to be 3,407 PCU per hour in 2028.

However, the construction of a four-lane, bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction is going on without any hindrance.

Project cost was pegged at Rs 330 crore
The project cost was pegged at Rs 330 crore. Owing to the growing IT sector in the vicinity of the ORR, traffic between ORR and Madhapur, Kondapur, HiTec City areas has increased immensely. The proposed flyover was based on traffic analysis in 2018

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT sector Hyderabad IT sector Outer Ring Road Kondapur
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp