Six-lane flyover linking Kondapur to ORR put on hold

HYDERABAD: The six-lane, two-way flyover meant to link Kondapur to the Outer Ring Road under the Strategic Road Development Plan has been put on hold by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The decision has been taken keeping in view the Metro Rail Phase-II expansion.

The State government, through Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail, has proposed an elevated corridor line from Raidurgam to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad covering a distance of about 30 km. And the six-lane flyover would come in the way of the proposed Metro rail line.

The flyover at the second level crossing over the existing Gachibowli flyover which further splits into two independent loop flyovers was meant to connect ORR (Gachibowli-Shamshabad) on both sides.

The project route envisioned connecting the Old Mumbai Highway near Gachibowli Junction and Mindspace Junction via Shilpa Layout road.

The project cost was pegged at Rs 330 crore (Rs 275 crore for civil works, Rs 55 crore for land acquisition). Owing to the growing IT sector in the vicinity of the ORR, traffic between ORR and Madhapur, Kondapur, HiTec City areas has increased resulting in long delays at Gachibowli Junction. The upcoming Knowledge City will add to the traffic density.

The proposed flyover was based on traffic analysis in 2018. Traffic on the 120-feet road was expected to be 1,380 PCU (Passenger Car Unit) per hour during peak hours in 2018 and projected to be 3,407 PCU per hour in 2028.

However, the construction of a four-lane, bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction is going on without any hindrance.

