By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CVR College of Engineering is holding its annual science and tech fest ‘CIENCIA2k20’ on February 14 and 15 at its campus in Ibrahimpatnam in the city. The two-day extravaganza includes technical and cultural events such as paper presentations, project expo, art gallery, open mic, along with music and dance performances by students.

Later, the winners stand to win exciting cash prizes during the closing ceremony.