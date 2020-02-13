Home Cities Hyderabad

From  Hyderabad to Milan: This 23-year-old has walked for brands like Prada, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton

Mustafa Dawood, a fashion icon from Hyderabad, who made it big abroad.

Mustafa Dawood

By Shikha Duggal
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mustafa Dawood, who initially wanted to be an actor shone through a model search at his hometown Hyderabad walking for high-end brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Valentino at the age of 20. Since his first moments shot by GQ India, Vogue, The Greatest Magazine, Icon Magazine, Essential Homme-Paris, Man About Town Magazine-London, etc., he has been a regular face for Missoni, Stella McCartney and Neil Barrett. With looks from 70’s appeal, he has recently walked for Milan Fashion week, Paris Fashion week, Loewe, Études from France, among others.

Coming from a humble Muslim family from the city of Hyderabad with six siblings, this 23-year-old speaks about how fashion modelling has been a supportive ride for him, “As I am an experienced model, I have always been taken care of by every brand or client. Beginners come up to me asking for my thoughts on pursuing modelling. My modelling career allowed me to travel to places like Lake Como, Florence, Milan, London,  Ibiza, etc. Yes, sometimes it does get hectic travelling abroad but then success comes with a price.”

He also believes in being unique and thinks that his appearance can never be bartered for someone else as every individual has his/her own personal style. “I love wearing street style outfits. I wish I can rock that style everyday.”

On being asked about the myth behind fashion models to be always skinny he informs, “Yes some designers prefer their labels on skinny models but it’s changing now. We have to maintain a strict diet which means priority is to be fit. The attention has to be on the attire.”

“Let me share a fascinating incident which almost made me freeze on the ramp. While I was walking for Louis Vuitton my eyes glanced to my left and I see the Kardashian sisters sitting there. I was awestruck,” shares this BBA dropout.

This resident of Trimulgherry advises the youngsters not to participate in any competitions just for the sake of prize money rather they should aim for a bright future. “Hyderabad is yet to brighten in terms of modelling but it has equally contributed in the expansion of fashion industry and I hope to see myself bringing more glory to my city,” signs off Mustafa.

