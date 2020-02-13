Hyderabad man gets seven-year jail term for sexually abusing five-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old street vendor was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. He was caught committing the offence by the child’s mother in 2017.

The girl had returned from school and was playing outside her house when the offender, Harichand Singh, picked her up and took her to his room. The mother went around looking for her daughter. It was then that she instinctively barged into the offender’s room and found him abusing her daughter. Singh was convicted under Section 9 (m) of POCSO Act and Section 354 of the IPC and was asked to pay a sum of Rs 2,000 as fine as well.