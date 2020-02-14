Debts drive farmer to suicide in Hyderabad's Vikarabad district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Debt burden forced a farmer to end his life at Vikarabad district. The victim, Kondani Sayanna, 52, was found hanging in his field on Thursday. He was upset over his younger son’s ill-health and the debts incurred for his treatment, police said.For the past three years, his son has been suffering from a rare disorder that requires frequent blood transfusions. In addition, his crop yield was poor this season that drove him to suicide, the police said.