Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cancer conclave to discuss advances in oncology

As per WHO guidelines, one cancer centre is required for every 1 million population.

Published: 14th February 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Steven H Lin, Radiation Oncology, Dr Vijay Reddy, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Dr Stefan Glurck, Medical Oncology and others at the press meet on the International 8th Biennial Conference - CANCER CI-2020 at HICC on Thursday

Dr Steven H Lin, Radiation Oncology, Dr Vijay Reddy, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Dr Stefan Glurck, Medical Oncology and others at the press meet on the International 8th Biennial Conference - CANCER CI-2020 at HICC on Thursday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reports have suggested that India witnesses about 1.2 to 1.5 million new cancer cases every year and this is expected to double in 20 years. As per WHO guidelines, one cancer centre is required for every 1 million population.

However, in a country like India, with a population of 1.25 billion, there are only 400 units. Both the private sector and the government must work together to set up more than 2000 cancer centres to strengthen the country’s competence and capacity to manage the disease.

A multidisciplinary oncology forum, the Apollo Cancer Conclave on Friday, will bring together the best minds in oncology both from abroad and India to deliberate on the rapid advances in the fields of Surgical, Medical, Radiation Oncology, Hematology and Robotic surgery and its practical application.

Dr Vijay Reddy Director, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad & Chairman, Organising Committee - CANCER CI - 2020, said, “In the last few decades cancer care has transited at phenomenally rapid pace from broad-based cancer management to exceedingly precise personalised treatment. This conference has become the most sought after Cancer Congress in the country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad cancer conclave
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp