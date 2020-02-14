Hyderabad cancer conclave to discuss advances in oncology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reports have suggested that India witnesses about 1.2 to 1.5 million new cancer cases every year and this is expected to double in 20 years. As per WHO guidelines, one cancer centre is required for every 1 million population.

However, in a country like India, with a population of 1.25 billion, there are only 400 units. Both the private sector and the government must work together to set up more than 2000 cancer centres to strengthen the country’s competence and capacity to manage the disease.

A multidisciplinary oncology forum, the Apollo Cancer Conclave on Friday, will bring together the best minds in oncology both from abroad and India to deliberate on the rapid advances in the fields of Surgical, Medical, Radiation Oncology, Hematology and Robotic surgery and its practical application.

Dr Vijay Reddy Director, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad & Chairman, Organising Committee - CANCER CI - 2020, said, “In the last few decades cancer care has transited at phenomenally rapid pace from broad-based cancer management to exceedingly precise personalised treatment. This conference has become the most sought after Cancer Congress in the country.”