Home Cities Hyderabad

IIMR Hyderabad signs MoU with NSR to produce fuel from millets

As per the understanding, promising sweet sorghum genotypes developed by ICAR- IIMR will be tested for their suitability to northern conditions in February and June/July planting at NSR.

Published: 14th February 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Vilas Tonapi, Director ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad with Narendra Mohan, Director, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Vilas Tonapi, Director ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad with Narendra Mohan, Director, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote bioethanol production by developing varieties of sweet sorghum, ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad and National Sugar Institute (NSR), Kanpur recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As per the understanding, promising sweet sorghum genotypes developed by ICAR- IIMR will be tested for their suitability to northern conditions in February and June/July planting at NSR. Thereafter, the study of processing technique and ethanol production potential from different sweet sorghum varieties will be carried out at NSI, informed, ICAR-IIMR in a press release on Thursday.

“Sweet sorghum may be considered as a potential crop for ethanol production in northern India as it is a warm-season crop that needs high temperatures and short days. It tolerates drought and high-temperature stress,” said Dr Vilas Tonapi, director, ICAR-IIMR.

“The possibilities of utilising sweet sorghum syrup in beverage and confectionary industry will also be explored,”  said Professor Narendra Mohan, director, NSR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIMR Hyderbad MoU NSR millet fuels
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp