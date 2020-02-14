IIMR Hyderabad signs MoU with NSR to produce fuel from millets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote bioethanol production by developing varieties of sweet sorghum, ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad and National Sugar Institute (NSR), Kanpur recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As per the understanding, promising sweet sorghum genotypes developed by ICAR- IIMR will be tested for their suitability to northern conditions in February and June/July planting at NSR. Thereafter, the study of processing technique and ethanol production potential from different sweet sorghum varieties will be carried out at NSI, informed, ICAR-IIMR in a press release on Thursday.

“Sweet sorghum may be considered as a potential crop for ethanol production in northern India as it is a warm-season crop that needs high temperatures and short days. It tolerates drought and high-temperature stress,” said Dr Vilas Tonapi, director, ICAR-IIMR.

“The possibilities of utilising sweet sorghum syrup in beverage and confectionary industry will also be explored,” said Professor Narendra Mohan, director, NSR.