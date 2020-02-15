CP VC Sajjanar takes up Green India Challenge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking part in the Green India Challenge given by Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar planted saplings at the commissionerate premises on Friday.

As he shared the photos on Twitter, Santosh Kumar thanked him for taking part in the challenge.

Thanking Santosh for the initiative, Sajjanar said each person should not only plant three plants, but also protect them for at least three months.

He also expressed the wish that saplings should be replaced with gifts at functions.

Saplings would be planted on a massive scale at all Cyberabad police station on February 17, the CM’s birthday, Sajjanar said.

Sajjanar also nominated heads of 15 IT majors to take part in the challenge.