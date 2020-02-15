Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber bullies wreak havoc even in rural government schools

The effects can last a long time and affect a person mentally, physically and emotionally.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

cyber bullying

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As cyber bullying is becoming the biggest form of harassment on all popular social platforms, Internet companies are increasingly paying attention to the issue.  Many young people experience cyber bullying on a regular basis. Some face extreme forms of online abuse. Some have taken their own lives as a result.

IT companies have a responsibility to protect their users, especially children and young people, says UNICEF.  It has also recently released guidelines on how to stop the menace, 10 questions on cyber bullying and preventive measures.

Captain Vineet Kumar of Cyber Peace Foundation, who has been associated with UNICEF on the cyber bullying and online child safety project, says the menace was once confined to institutions at elite places in city areas.

“But now children studying in government institutions, even in rural areas are also facing this. The most worrying aspect is that it has gone to the next level and taken the form of revenge porn,” he said.
According to UNICEF, face-to-face bullying and cyber bullying can often happen on a parallel basis. But cyber bullying leaves a digital footprint - a record that can prove useful and provide evidence to help stop the abuse. When bullying happens online, it can feel as if you’re being attacked everywhere, even inside your own home. It can seem like there’s no escape.

The effects can last a long time and affect a person mentally, physically and emotionally. In extreme cases, cyber bullying can even lead to people taking their own lives. Vineet Kumar also says that cyber bullying is faced by not just children but adults too. “The main reason why it is on the rise is the anonymity that users feel the Internet guarantees, which is actually a myth.”

UNICEF suggests that for bullying to stop, it needs to be identified and reporting it is the key. Further, social media platforms offer different tools to restrict who can comment on or view your posts and to report cases of bullying. Many of them involve simple steps to block, mute or report cyber bullying. “We encourage you to explore them. Also, the first line of defence against cyber bullying could be you,” says UNICEF.

UNICEF releases guidelines to stop online abuse. Says IT companies must protect children. But cyber bullying leaves a digital footprint that can prove useful to help stop the abuse. When bullying happens online, it can feel as if you’re being attacked everywhere, even inside your     own home

The complete report can be accessed at: https://www.unicef.org/end-violence/how-to-stop-cyberbullying?utm_campaign=safe-internet&utm_medium=unicef-network&utm_source=referral

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber bully
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp