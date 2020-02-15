Gandhi hospital doctors go to cops in battle against staffers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A can of worms has been opened at Gandhi Hospital following the slugfest between senior doctors of Gandhi Hospital. Dr Vasanth Kumar, who had attempted to immolate himself on February 11, went to the Chilkalguda police station on Friday and lodged a complaint against the staff of Gandhi Hospital saying they defamed him.

Dr Vasanth, who was the RMO of Gandhi Hospital, alleges that after he spoke about corruption in the hospital, the staff there had sought revenge by circulating some audio and video clips relating to him. Dr Vasanth denies the accusation that he was leaking false information to the media on Coronavirus cases at Gandhi Hospital.

The police are still gathering information about Dr Vasanth’s claims of defamation.Meanwhile, his previous allegations that senior doctors in management posts were accepting bribes from MBBS graduates to waive off their internships, has triggered a chain reaction all the way to the superintendent’s office.

On Friday morning, the Superintendent, Dr Shravan Kumar, did not permit the media inside when they went to enquire about ongoing issues. Allegations came in from several quarters that the officials were trying to rework internship records.

Meanwhile, Director of Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy said that the process of an official inquiry on the internship issue has begun. He did not comment on the panel’s composition or a deadline for the report.

Inquiry panel will be set up: Dr Ramesh Reddy

Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy says a panel inquiry will look into Dr Vasanth’s allegations that MBBS students paid bribes to senior Gandhi doctors to have their internships waived