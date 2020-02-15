Cyberabad police bust fake Gulf visa racket, two held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team of Cyberabad police busted an international fake visa racket and nabbed two persons. The gang used fake stamps and other fabricated documents for sending people to Kuwait without any required clearances. From Kuwait, people travelled to other Gulf countries. The two arrested are Rellu Kubender Rao, Shaik Basheer Ahmeda.

The third accused, Balu Prasad, is absconding. Police found that Kubender, who hails from West Godavari district, earlier worked in Singapore and South Africa. After returning to India, he started a pickles business but it wasn’t profitable. He then started an air ticketing business. Soon, Kubender started making fake documents.

For this, he got stamps from Balu Prasad in Chennai and acquired Kuwaiti stickers for fake stamps from Basheer Ahmed, who in turn got these stickers from Kumar who is a resident of Sri Lanka.

Kubender’s local agents identified women eager to travel to the Gulf. Police also found that women wanting to go to Kuwait were sourced through local agents.

Their PCC, fake stamping certificates, medical certificates were made and tourist visas were also obtained. Through these documents, the women would bypass the Emigration Clearance Required process, travel to Kuwait and then to other Gulf countries from there.