Home Cities Hyderabad

Examinations to be held between May 4 and 11

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET -2020) will be conducted on May 2, 2020. The exam will be held in two sessions at forenoon and afternoon.

Published: 16th February 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to May 11 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for entry into BTech, BPharmacy and BSc (Hons) courses. 

A Common Entrance Test (CET) committee meeting was held on Saturday at JNTUH wherein the officials of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and JNTUH released the final schedule, and announced details of the test zones for TS EAMCET-2020. According to the schedule, the last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is  March 30, 2020. EAMCET exam will be conducted in two sessions at 20 locations with 55 test centres, including four centres in Andhra Pradesh. For the engineering stream, the exams are scheduled for May 4, May 5 and May 7, whereas for the agriculture stream it will held on May 9 and May 11. 

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET -2020) will be conducted on May 2, 2020. The exam will be held in two sessions at forenoon and afternoon. The last date to apply for the ECET without a late fee is March 28, 2020. The ECET committee has decided to set up test centres considering 32,000 candidates applied for the exam.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TS EAMCET-2020
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp