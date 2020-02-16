Examinations to be held between May 4 and 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to May 11 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for entry into BTech, BPharmacy and BSc (Hons) courses.

A Common Entrance Test (CET) committee meeting was held on Saturday at JNTUH wherein the officials of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and JNTUH released the final schedule, and announced details of the test zones for TS EAMCET-2020. According to the schedule, the last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is March 30, 2020. EAMCET exam will be conducted in two sessions at 20 locations with 55 test centres, including four centres in Andhra Pradesh. For the engineering stream, the exams are scheduled for May 4, May 5 and May 7, whereas for the agriculture stream it will held on May 9 and May 11.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET -2020) will be conducted on May 2, 2020. The exam will be held in two sessions at forenoon and afternoon. The last date to apply for the ECET without a late fee is March 28, 2020. The ECET committee has decided to set up test centres considering 32,000 candidates applied for the exam.