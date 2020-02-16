Home Cities Hyderabad

Virus alert: That informative nCoV link can steal all your phone data

Think twice before you click on Internet links that lure you with information about the deadly novel Coronavirus. 

Published: 16th February 2020 09:40 AM

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Think twice before you click on Internet links that lure you with information about the deadly novel Coronavirus. The link might just be a trap by cyber fraudsters to steal your data. Taking advantage of the panic over the spread of Coronavirus, fraudsters are now sending phishing emails on Coronavirus to netizens. 

With fraudsters sending phishing emails on Coronavirus from UK, US and other countries, the Hyderabad police have asked netizens to be cautious and not click on such links. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted that cyber criminals are sending phishing emails to random numbers and stealing data. Messages with false information are making rounds on social media such as WhatsApp regarding Coronavirus. Some state that getting infected by nCov can be prevented by drinking boiled garlic water and avoiding non-vegetarian food. 

Cyber fraudsters are using such information with Web links to lure victims. “The fraudsters are trying to cash in on the Coronavirus fear by sending phishing emails. Once the fraudulent link is clicked, malware will be downloaded on the device and help the fraudsters in stealing important data,” said a cyber crime police official. The cyber crime police further stated that offenders have designed several forms of malware in the form of PDF, JPEG and Doc formats by giving catchy headlines to attract netizens. 
Cyber crime police of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate have initiated measures to create awareness among citizens about these links. Internet users must avoid downloading files with extension .EXE, police say. 

Catchy slogans being used to lure people
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted about cyber criminals sending phishing emails and WhatsApp forwards. Some messages say that drinking boiled garlic water can prevent Coronavirus. The cyber fraudsters are using such catchy, misleading info with web links to lure innocent victims

