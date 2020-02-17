After a facelift, Allagaddabavi Junction to be opened today

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One more busy intersection in the heart of the city finally got a facelift, thanks to the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). As a result, passing through the Allagaddabavi Junction near Mettuguda in Secunderabad will not be dull anymore and it is all decked up, ready to be opened for the citizens on Monday.

According to information, the said junction has been beautified based on a theme. The Allagaddabavi junction will now showcase a water cascades, carpets, seasonal flowers and lush greenery.

As part of the beautification works, the authorities have constructed a stepped water cascade (Mettu) in the junction and have also laid seasonal flower beds, apart from the installation of special LED lights.

The Allagaddabavi Junction was earlier in a dull condition with heaps of debris on the sides and was not properly maintained. There was also a nala next to it which made it look repulsive. The decision to give the junction a facelift was proposed by the corporation considering all this.

According to official sources, the GHMC also took up work on restoration of road-medians and the beautification of adjacent areas.When Express interacted with some officials, they said that the beautification project was taken up to provide better facilities, such as pedestrian refuge islands, footpaths, guardrail and pelican crossings, for the people. The works also included increasing the width of carriageway, improvement of free lefts by providing left turn channelisers, road markings and signboards, the officials added.

This Mettuguda junction, developed under the junction improvement programme at an estimated cost of `30 lakh, will be opened on Monday by Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

It has to be mentioned here that the GHMC had already completed the works taken up as part of the junction improvement programme at several other junctions in the city, including the Suchitra crossroads in Kompally, Sangeet Junction in Secunderabad, Chintalkunta Junction at LB Nagar, model wooden bridge at Ayodhya Junction (Lakdi-ka-pul Junction).

Currently, the UBD wing has initiated similar works at Aramghar Junction in Uppal, Mallapur Junction, Biodiversity Junction near Gachibowli and Forum Mall Junction in Kukatpally. The works at these junctions are in progress and will reportedly be ready soon.

GHMC has also identified over two dozen junctions for providing facelift as part of the first phase, including Kavadiguda, Fever Hospital, Karmanghat, Road No 6, Amberpet, Ramanthapur Church T junction, Ashoknagar, Khanamet, Paradise Circle, Nizam College and VST Junction.