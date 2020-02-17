Home Cities Hyderabad

After a facelift, Allagaddabavi Junction to be opened today

Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to inaugurate the intersection which will showcase a stepped water cascade and a flower bed

Published: 17th February 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Allagaddabavi Junction

A water cascade, seasonal flower bed and landscaping at Alagaddabavi Junction near Mettuguda in the city has been completed for its inauguration on Monday (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One more busy intersection in the heart of the city finally got a facelift, thanks to the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). As a result, passing through the Allagaddabavi Junction near Mettuguda in Secunderabad will not be dull anymore and it is all decked up, ready to be opened for the citizens on Monday.

According to information, the said junction has been beautified based on a theme. The Allagaddabavi junction will now showcase a water cascades, carpets, seasonal flowers and lush greenery.
As part of the beautification works, the authorities have constructed a stepped water cascade (Mettu) in the junction and have also laid seasonal flower beds, apart from the installation of special LED lights.
The Allagaddabavi Junction was earlier in a dull condition with heaps of debris on the sides and was not properly maintained. There was also a nala next to it which made it look repulsive. The decision to give the junction a facelift was proposed by the corporation considering all this.

According to official sources, the GHMC also took up work on restoration of road-medians and the beautification of adjacent areas.When Express interacted with some officials, they said that the beautification project was taken up to provide better facilities, such as pedestrian refuge islands, footpaths, guardrail and pelican crossings, for the people. The works also included increasing the width of carriageway, improvement of free lefts by providing left turn channelisers, road markings and signboards, the officials added.

This Mettuguda junction, developed under the junction improvement programme at an estimated cost of `30 lakh, will be opened on Monday by Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

It has to be mentioned here that the GHMC had already completed the works taken up as part of the junction improvement programme at several other junctions in the city, including the Suchitra crossroads in Kompally, Sangeet Junction in Secunderabad, Chintalkunta Junction at LB Nagar, model wooden bridge at Ayodhya Junction (Lakdi-ka-pul Junction).  

Currently, the UBD wing has initiated similar works at Aramghar Junction in Uppal, Mallapur Junction, Biodiversity Junction near Gachibowli and Forum Mall Junction in Kukatpally. The works at these junctions are in progress and will reportedly be ready soon.

GHMC has also identified over two dozen junctions for providing facelift as part of the first phase, including Kavadiguda, Fever Hospital, Karmanghat, Road No 6, Amberpet, Ramanthapur Church T junction, Ashoknagar, Khanamet, Paradise Circle, Nizam College and VST Junction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Allagaddabavi Junction Hyderabad traffic
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp