Anti-CAA protests: JAC convener, leaders and other activists detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After city police denied permission to the AP and TS JAC against CAA, NRC, NPR for conducting an all-women protest, JAC convener Mushtaq Malik, and several citizens were taken into preventive custody from various places in the city after they sought to defy the denial of permission.

Malik was picked up by city police from his office at Azampura and shifted to Osmania University police station. Darsgah-Jihad-o-Shahadat activists were also detained from Saidabad. Police forces were also deployed at various places in the city such as Charminar and so on.

Women too took to the streets to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR even as the police denied permission for the fourth time for the same. Burqa-clad women, holding the national flag stood in a line near Chatta Bazar to protest against the denial of permission. Shops were closed in the area as a mark of protest. A few women who reached Darulshifa grounds to protest against the policies were taken into custody by the city police. Women in Murad Nagar and Mehdipatnam also staged a flash protest in front of a closed State Bank of India branch.

A few protesters were also picked up from Malakpet after they tried to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR. Flash protests were held in Chandrayangutta, where many youngsters took to the streets holding the national flag and anti-CAA placards.

The series of flash protests in the city were held after the city police denied permission to the AP and TS JAC against CAA, NRC, NPR for the fourth time. This was after the High Court had asked the city police to reconsider their decision.

Series of flash protests held in the city

A series of flash protests were held in the city after the city police denied permission to the AP and TS JAC against CAA for the fourth time. This was after the HC had asked the police to reconsider their decision