Schoolboy dies after falling from 10-foot high school gate in Borabanda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends, died on the spot when he fell from a 10-foot-high gate at a government school in Borabanda of SR Nagar Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, a Class II student in a private school. According to the police, as it was Sunday, Rajesh and his friends went to the Borabanda government school and climbed onto an iron gate in its premises. The gate has not been in use for long. Rajesh suddenly lost his balance and fell from the gate.

The parents were alerted by other students and they shifted the boy to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of suspicious death has been registered.