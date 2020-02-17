Home Cities Hyderabad

Trial begins in Hyderabad pharma student rape case

The victim was kidnapped on July 24, 2019. She was rescued a week later and Ravi was arrested soon after.

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trial in the sensational kidnap and rape of a pharmacy student at Hayathnagar in July, 2019, began at the Ranga Reddy district court last week. The accused Ithem Ravi Shekar alias Ravi, 48, met with the victim under the pretext of getting her a job and kidnapped her. Rachakonda police filed a chargesheet in court in December, 2019.

The victim was kidnapped on July 24, 2019. She was rescued a week later and Ravi was arrested soon after. Initially, a kidnap case was registered at Hayathnagar police station, but after the victim’s rescue, police found that Ravi had sexually assaulted her multiple times during her forced stay with him. During the investigation, police collected technical evidence, scientific evidence and statements of other witnesses.

The chargesheet was filed in record time with strong evidence against Ravi and the trial started four days ago. Senior police officials and legal experts from Rachakonda commissionerate have been monitoring the trial from Day One. They are hopeful that the trial will be completed in a month’s time and are confident that Ravi will be convicted.Ravi is involved in 56 criminal cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He was convicted in 14 cases, six non-bailable warrants (NBWs) are pending against him and 16 cases are pending trial. The accused first approached the victim’s father who runs a hotel at Hayathnagar and claimed that he was a doctor at Osmania Hospital and that his parents were judges.

He told the victim’s father that he could help the victim land a job. Later, he took the woman and her father for a ride in the city. When they reached the hotel, he asked the father to get his daughter’s certificates. As the father got down from the vehicle, Ravi sped off with the victim.

A week later, Ravi abandoned the victim at Addanki in Prakasam district.She took a bus to Hyderabad and two days later, the police arrested Ravi.

