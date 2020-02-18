Asked to vacate reserved seat, man stabs woman in moving bus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman passenger was stabbed by a man in an RTC bus in the city on Monday. The victim, Anuradha, a resident of West Marredpally, boarded the bus at Secunderabad at 12.30 pm and was travelling to Afzalgunj.

Noticing that a man was sitting on the seat reserved for women, she asked him to vacate it, Sub-Inspector K Sudhakar said. When he refused to do so, an argument ensued between the two.

When he started abusing Anuradha verbally, she hit him with her footwear. “In retaliation, the accused stabbed her with a sharp object causing injury to her abdomen and she collapsed in the moving bus,” he said.The other passengers called the police and informed them about the incident. The bus was diverted to Osmania Hospital, where she was admitted.