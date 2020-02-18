IMAGE, India’s first CoE for gaming, VFX launched in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Software Technology Park of India (STPI) on Monday launched India’s first Centre of Excellence (CoE) called IMAGE for gaming, VFX, computer vision, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the city. It is also the first incubation centre for startups focused on IP in gaming, VFX, AI and computer vision. Around 25 to 30 startups would be incubated for five years in the 10,000 square feet IMAGE-CoE, located inside the STPI facility in HiTec City. `19.68 crore will be invested on the CoE which would also add to the infrastructure in the facility.

Apart from that, five MoUs were signed with Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA), Hyderabad Angels, Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (HYSEA) and IIIT Hyderabad with an aim to promote startups and entrepreneurs. While HYSEA will help with seed funding, guidance and market access, Hyderabad Angels will provide strategy, mentoring and help raise funds for the startups. IIIT-H will extend cooperation in the form of technology. The State will aid in the form of IMAGE policies and is also planning to provide grants to select startups.

STPI Director General Omkar Rai said, “The CoE will bring a paradigm shift in revving up research and innovation in gaming, VFX, computer vision and AI through a robust ecosystem in collaboration with tech partners, industry, investors, industry associations and government, and will bolster indigenous product development while propelling the growth of tech entrepreneurship in the country.”