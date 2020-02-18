Inter student dies of ‘shock’ after shoplifting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A college student died under suspicious circumstances at D Mart supermarket at Vanasthalipuram here on Sunday night after he was allegedly found stealing a chocolate.According to police, Lavudya Satish, a Intermediate second year student of a private college in Hayathnagar, along with his three friends went to the supermarket to make purchases. Inquiries revealed that Satish took two chocolates with him and walked out of the shop without paying for them. As the staff at the store noticed this in their CCTV cameras and alerted the security staff.

As the students moved out of the shop, the security guard called them. Satish panicked and threw the chocolate away as he was called by the guard to frisk him. However, the guard did not find anything after searching him. Meanwhile, a woman staffer noticed this and brought the chocolates showing that he threw them down. Even before the staff questioned him, Satish collapsed and became unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, members of Lambadi Aikya Vedika staged a protest outside the supermarket, demanding action against the staff responsible for the boy’s death. The student’s parents alleged that he died after being assaulted by the security guard of the shop. But the CCTV footage at the shop showed that he was not beaten up by security staff. Initial inquiries indicated that the boy could have collapsed due to the shock of being caught for shoplifting.

Police say they have registered a case of suspicious death and launched a probe. The body was sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, Satish’s parents Balaji and Nagamani, daily labourers alleged that the hostel management did not inform them before sending Satish out of the campus. ‘’We demand strict action against college management for being negligent and also the supermarket staff for being rude to the boy,” Balaji told newsmen. D Mart reacts: Reacting on the incident, a spokesperson of Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMART) said, “We are aware of the incident near our Vanasthalipuram store in Hyderabad. We are fully cooperating with the police.”