KTR unveils new typhoid vaccine developed by BE

HYDERABAD: It Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated Biological E Limited’s (BE) Plant and unveiled its new Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) in the Special Economic Zone at Genome Valley in Kolthur Village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The plant has attracted an investment of `300 crore.TCV is an injectable single-dose vaccine to be administered to children, as old as six months, as well as adults. It contains Vi Polysaccharide derived from C Freundii conjugated to CRM197 protein. The clinical studies conducted in India demonstrated that the safety and immunogenicity profiles of the vaccine are comparable to the other licensed and the WHO pre-qualified typhoid conjugate vaccine.

“We are committed to making Telangana the number one State in terms of industrial growth and employment generation with a special focus on life sciences. In fact, these growth engines will not only boost the economy of the State, but also improve the livelihood of people, who depend directly or indirectly on these industries,” said KT Rama Rao.

Syngene R&D centre in Genome Valley

Syngene International Ltd, a global contract research organisation, has commissioned the first phase of its new R&D centre in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. After inaugurating the centre, Minister KT Rama Rao said, “The life sciences industry is one of the key focus areas of Telangana for its industrial development. With 800-plus pharma, biotech and med-tech companies in the State, we are growing at a good pace.”

Stating that Telanagana has one of the largest life sciences sectors in Asia, the minister added, “This new R&D centre brings high quality research to the state. And Syngene’s presence is surely a boost for the State’s vision to be a biotech hub.” The facility is spread across 52,000 sq ft with an initial strength of around 150 scientists. When fully commissioned by the end of this year, at an investment of `167 crore, it will cover a total of 94,000 sq ft and will house 270 scientists.