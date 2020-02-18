Home Cities Hyderabad

Meet this man running across  states for farmers 

Running   more than 2,000 km in a journey spanning four years, Phaneendra is a lone crusader fighting to highlight the plight of farmers.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Running more than 2,000 km in a journey spanning four years, Phaneendra is a lone crusader fighting to highlight the plight of farmers. Being the son of a farmer, he has witnessed the hardships food growers undergo, and has made it the mission of his life to take their voice across cities and. states. One of his longest runs was between Telangana Assembly and Andhra Pradesh Assembly spanning 325 km, which he completed in five days braving summer heat at 42 degree Celsius.

“Despite seeing the suffering of farmers growing up, I could not do anything except being a part and parcel of that poverty cycle and debt trap. I understood the reality that the one who feeds millions on this earth can’t feed his own children twice a day. It is rightly said that ‘agriculture is the riskiest business done by the poorest man on the earth.’

Hence I decided to take forward the cause of farmers through my footsteps and started Run for Farmers, ” says Phannendra. He has been part of collective events sometimes, and at other times, he has run alone. Hailing from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, he has covered various villages in AP and Telangana. Talking about the list of issues he is trying to highlight, he says: “Rationalisation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) is very crucial not only for better price realisation but to also help farmers come out of debt trap. Swaminathan Committee recommendations are yet to be implemented.

There needs to be more awareness about chemical-free farming and soil degradation. Old farmers should be provide with monthly pension and alternative income source. Besides these, tenant farmers should be provided interest- free loans. I also want to talk about lack of physical infrastructure such as cold storage and warehouses.” Isn’t it physically draining for him to run such long distances? He says: “Yes, it is, but I feel that this difficulty is negligible compared to the struggle of a farmer.

I enjoyed every moment of journey. I met many farmers, social activists, common public and political leaders who supported my cause. I hope this solidarity becomes stronger till we achieve the goal of seeing a smile on the face of every farmer.” Phaneendra’s dream is to run from Telangana Assembly to the Parliament in New Delhi.

