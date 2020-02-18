Saplings and donations mark KCR’s b’day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti cadre and leaders from all over the State celebrated the 66th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. Saplings were planted by party activists and KCR’s family members alike keeping in mind the CM’s pet project Haritha Haram. Also, the CM’s son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao issued an appeal on Twitter asking people to celebrate KCR’s birthday by planting saplings and sowing seeds. Since the CM considers ‘6’ to be his lucky number, the number formed the theme of celebratory events.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav organised lunch for the poor at Jalavihar. About 10,000 people had meals at the annadanam programme. A cake weighing 66 kg was cut by Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao while another Upper House MP J Santosh Kumar distributed wheelchairs to the differently abled. Free medical camps were conducted at Pragathi Bhavan, Jalavihar.

TRS MP Joginpally Santhosh Kumar ang Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav plant a sapling in Hyderabad on Monday

A photo exhibition at Jalavihar showcased important events in KCR’s life. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Assembly Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy planted saplings in the Assembly premises and celebrated KCR’s birthday by cutting a cake and distributing new clothes to staff members of the Council and the Assembly.

KTR planted saplings in several places including Pragathi Bhavan where his mother Shobha, sister Kavitha and wife Shailima joined him. Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the 1.1 lakh sapling plantation programme and also the Sharvari Green Park in Siddipet. Minister of Energy G Jagadish Reddy inaugurated the plantation of 6,600 saplings near the Suryapet-Tekumatla-Musi Highway. He then went on to name the highway after KCR. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp where 66 people donated blood.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated the plantation of one lakh saplings at Jinnaram, Sangareddy district. The Minister and her daughter-in-law donated blood at Telangana Bhavan. Minister V Srinivas Goud and MP Banda Prakash planted saplings in LB Stadium and conducted a blood donation camp.President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other leaders greeted KCR on his birthday.

Drones air drop plant seeds in Sircilla

Rajanna Sircilla: Haritha Haram was celebrated in a novel way at Veernapalli village in Sircilla Assembly represented by MAUD, Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. Marking the 66th birthday of the CM, and following a call given by KTR to celebrate the occasion by planting saplings and sowing seeds, seeding was done with the help of drones in the village in a first-of-its-kind in the State. Over 15,000 seeds were airdropped for sowing. Marut Drones, a Hyderabad-based startup was engaged for the sowing. The box for releasing the seed balls were 3D-printed with technology developed by T-Works. Activists of TRS from Sircilla constituency coordinated the activity with DFO Asha, Forest Range Officer Venugopal and others