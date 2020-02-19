45-year-old man booked for sexually assaulting teenager in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old photographer allegedly sexually abused a teenager at Neredmet here on Monday evening.

Locals caught him and beat him up before handing him over to the police. The accused, Mohd Saleem, sustained some injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl, a resident of Defence Colony, went to a photo studio run by Saleem in the neighbourhood to take passport size photographs.

As she was alone and there were no other customers in the studio, he took advantage of it and allegedly touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her.

The girl, however, escaped from him and ran out of the studio, rushed home and informed her parents. They along with neighbours came back to the studio and beat him up before alerting the police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to the hospital.

Based on a complaint by the girl, a case under Sections 354A of IPC and under POCSO Act was registered.