Home Cities Hyderabad

45-year-old man booked for sexually assaulting teenager in Hyderabad 

According to police, the 17-year-old girl, a resident of Defence Colony, went to a photo studio run by Saleem in the neighbourhood to take passport size photographs.

Published: 19th February 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

violence against women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old photographer allegedly sexually abused a teenager at Neredmet here on Monday evening.

Locals caught him and beat him up before handing him over to the police. The accused, Mohd Saleem, sustained some injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl, a resident of Defence Colony, went to a photo studio run by Saleem in the neighbourhood to take passport size photographs.

As she was alone and there were no other customers in the studio, he took advantage of it and allegedly touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her.

The girl, however, escaped from him and ran out of the studio, rushed home and informed her parents. They along with neighbours came back to the studio and beat him up before alerting the police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to the hospital.

Based on a complaint by the girl, a case under Sections 354A of IPC and under POCSO Act was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad violence against women Violence against women sexual assault
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp