Depression drives 33-year-old Hyderabad techie to end life

The 33-year-old PVNS Sunny Babu allegedly committed suicide at his flat. Before taking the extreme step, he wrote an email to his brother-in-law, informing him about his decision, police said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depression due to loneliness forced a techie working with an MNC to commit suicide here on Tuesday.

According to police, Sunny Babu hailing from Srikakulam district, was residing in a flat at Sudarshan Nagar.  On Tuesday afternoon, he wrote an email to his brother-in-law Sampath Kumar, also working for an MNC and residing at Keesara on the city outskirts.

Sampath Kumar after seeing the mail at 2.15 pm, rushed to Sunny Babu’s flat and found him hanging to the ceiling fan.

He brought him down with the help of neighbours and shifted him to a hospital, but was declared brought dead. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Initial inquiries revealed that Sunny Babu had issues with his job and also financial problems.

Police suspect that Sunny Babu was single and living alone, due to which he could have been under depression.

This is the fourth incident in a week. 

Three other techies including a woman had allegedly killed self in the last one week.

