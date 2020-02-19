Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire breaks out at Hyderabad University campus, rages for 8 hours

Published: 19th February 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 10:33 AM

Fire raging near the Mushroom Rock on the University of Hyderabad campus, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire that broke out near Mushroom Rock area of the University of Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon raged for eight hours till it was brought under control.

Around 150 acre of forest land, mostly consisting of dry grass, was burnt. The fire started at 12 noon and continued till about 8 pm.

“Every year at least seven fire accidents occur in the UoH campus that is directly affecting its biodiversity,” said a former PhD Scholar and Wildlife Activist from UoH, Dr Ravi Jillapalli.

“The fires are not just limited to the forest area, sometimes residential areas, construction sites and laboratories are also getting affected. Each time, UoH security personnel risk their lives to get the fire under control,” he said, adding, “I don’t understand, for a university with a status of eminence and potential for excellence, how difficult it is to procure a fire safety vehicle.”

Area near Mushroom Rock gutted

Comments

