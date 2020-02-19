Home Cities Hyderabad

In a unique form of protest, Hyderabad denizens send pothole measurements to officials

Irate residents of Nizampet on Tuesday and measured the pothole, demanding that officials repair it at the earliest.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How wide is the pothole in your locality? For citizens who travel through the Nizampet main road every day, the largest among all potholes are nearly three-metre wide and a half foot deep.

In a unique protest, irate residents of Nizampet on Tuesday and measured the pothole, demanding that officials repair it at the earliest.

The group of citizens measured the pothole near Sangamitra School.

“There are several potholes here, amongst which the largest is nearly three-metre wide. The issue arises primarily because there is a drainage line passing by which is of inadequate capacity, causing it to overflow and inundate the place,” said Srinivas Velaga, a resident and BJP leader.

The said road, which comes under GHMC Hydernagar division has also been adopted by a private agency for maintenance and repair.

“KTR sir had said that with handing over the roads to private parties, the roads will always be in top condition. However, no action has been taken,” added Velaga.

Last year, two persons were killed in a road accident just 200 metre from Tuesday’s protest site. Residents allege that municipality repairs are always patchwork jobs. Three minor accidents had taken place at the pothole as well.

Reacting to a video of the protest, several aggrieved took to Twitter to reach out to Minister MAUD Minister and TRS working president KTR.

