Man killed as drunk driver rams car into parked vehicles outside cafe in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A car driven by a man under the influence of alcohol has claimed a life outside a cafe at Genpact in Hafeezpet police station limit in Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

Four others were also injured in the mishap, and they are undergoing treatment in a private hospital

The breath analyser test confirmed that the car driver was drunk. The incident happened at around 1 am.

The victim was identified as Afzal, who runs a private school.

According to police, Afzal was smoking outside the café. All of sudden, a car came into the parking bulldozing the vehicles parked there. Afzal suffered serious head injuries in the accident and heavy blood loss resulting in his instantaneous death. The locals nabbed the car driver and informed the police.

"The accused had 63 blood alcohol count (BAC). We have detained him after registering a case for causing death by negligence," Venkatesh Shamala, Miyapur Inspector said.

The body has been shifted to state-run Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.