Andhra Pradesh men arrested in Hyderabad for duping unemployed

Published: 20th February 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons from Andhra Pradesh who duped a number of unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs in Tech Mahindra and Infosys were arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Wednesday.

The arrested were -- Doddapaneni Shiva Krishna alias Yarlagadda Ravi Kiran, a resident of Erragadda and native of Pulluru in Krishna district and Ravurapu Naveen Kumar, a resident of Sanath Nagar and native of Narsaraopet in Guntur district.

According to the police, the victims - Ramanjaneyulu, Sri Vinay Kumar and Sri Harish - lodged a complaint stating that they were cheated by the duo with offers of jobs in Tech Mahindra.

They had transferred a total of Rs 6,75,000 lakh to the accused. Based on their complaint, the police have registered cases.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had collected the mobile numbers of the job aspirants from job consultancies and web portals and contacted them over the phone using fake names.

The accused further offered them software jobs in Tech Mahindra and Infosys by sending fake e-mails.

“After gaining their confidence, the accused would collect the money from the job aspirants on the pretext of registration fees, security deposits, interview charges, and processing fees. After receiving money initially, they continued asking for more on one or the other pretext. When the victims started to question them about the delays, they used to switch off their mobile phones,” police said.    

